Evansville homeowner fires shot to scare off would-be burglars

An Evansville homeowner fired her gun to scare off a pair of would-be burglars.

It happened around noon Thursday at a home on Burdette Ave.

Police told our crew at the scene that the homeowner caught two people trying to break into her garage and warned them that she was going to fire shots if they didn't leave.

When they didn't leave, the homeowner fired a warning shot and the suspects took off running.

Police say no one was hurt and the suspects didn't get away with anything.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.