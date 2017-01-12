Suspects on the loose after violent robbery in Madisonville

Police are investigating a violent home invasion robbery in Madisonville.

It happened Thursday morning around 7:15 at a home on Buckner St.

According to police, two men kicked in the door to the home, hit the victim in the head several times with a wooden object and demanded money. Police say when the victim didn't respond the men hit him again.

Police say the suspects were eventually able to find some money and jewelry and left the home.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Madisonville Police Department.

