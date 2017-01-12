Couple accused of abandoning child to run from police

An Evansville couple is accused leaving their young child behind, to avoid being caught by police.

Police say they were called to a domestic fight at a room on Old Business 41, shortly before 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say they were able to enter the room because the door had been kicked off the hinges. They say no one was home.

Police say neighbors were watching a 6 year-old, who told them she climbed out the window and called 911 after her parents got in a fight.

The child told officers, "Mommy and daddy started hitting each other, and daddy choked mommy."

The girl said her parents took off running when police were called.

Officers say they eventually found Shawn Harrison at a nearby McDonald's. He claimed the argument started when his wife threw an ash tray in his face, and tried damaging his taxi van.

Police used K-9 officers to track Jennifer Harrison, who they say was hiding in a maintenance storage room.

Police say they found a purse near Harrison that contained syringes, 37 Xanax pills, 14 Alprazolam, marijuana, meth, and other drug paraphernalia.

Shawn and Jennifer Harrison were both taken to jail. Both are charged with battery and child neglect. Jennifer also faces drug charges.

