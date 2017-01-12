Police: Drugs, ammo & brass knuckles found in student's vehicle

A 17-year-old Carmi-White County High School student is facing several charges after police say drugs, ammunition and weapons were found in his car.

According to the Carmi Police Department, a K-9 detail was conducted Wednesday morning at the school and during a search of the parking lots near the school the K-9 "alerted" on a vehicle.

Officers went and got the student whom the car belonged to and police say he gave them permission to search the vehicle.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, alcohol, ammunition and brass knuckles inside.

The student was then arrested and taken to the Carmi Police Department before being released to his parents.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.