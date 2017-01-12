Kentucky Mavericks open season Saturday

Local high school and college basketball teams are deep into their seasons, but the Kentucky Mavericks are just about to begin.

The team’s first game is Saturday, January 14 at the Owensboro SportsCenter on Hickman Avenue.

The Mavericks, who are part of the Premier Basketball League, face the Ohio Bootleggers at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $11 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under.

You can check out the Kentucky Mavericks schedule at mavup.com. Their season continues until April.

