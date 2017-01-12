OPD opens safe place for online buyers & sellers to meet

The Owensboro Police Department has joined SafeTrade, a national safety initiative for completing online transactions safely when meeting in person.

This means that you will now see the SafeTrade logo posted in the front parking lot and lobby of the Owensboro Police Department. Online buyers and sellers can now meet there to complete transactions.

The police department is open 24/7 and is under video surveillance.

Police say people should abide by the following guidelines for conducting transactions:

No trailers

No large trucks

No wide loads

No hazardous materials

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.