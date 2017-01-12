Crews shut down part of Green River Rd. to put out garage fire

A part of North Green River Road is back open after it was shut down so crews could put out a garage fire.

The road was closed around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Three different departments were called to the scene just north of Millersburg Rd.

Fire officials say there were ATVs, fuel and other items in the garage. It sat several yards from a home, so nothing else was in danger of catching on fire.

No one was hurt.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.