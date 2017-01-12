WATCH: Hillary Simon has the latest on efforts to fight the heroin epidemic that has hit the country hard. Tune in now.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WARM, THEN COLD: After a record high of 66 on Wednesday, breaking a mark which was set over 100 years ago, we'll get into record territory again early this morning. But temps will sink this afternoon behind a cold front. We'll have occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms through the day with a low risk of severe weather. Byron has the details.

OVERNIGHT FIRE: A fire in a garage shut down part of a road in Vanderburgh County. Crews worked to put out that fire on North Green River Road just north of Millersburg.

HEROIN CRISIS: We continue to follow the heroin epidemic that has hit the country hard. This week alone, health officials in one central Kentucky county claim they have had nine heroin overdoses. Hillary Simon will have the latest on efforts to pass a bill to outlaw Fentanyl trafficking.

OBAMACARE REPEAL EFFORT: The Senate has taken a first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law. It passed a nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure early today that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.

TRUMP NEWS CONFERENCE: During Donald Trump's news conference, there was a lot of focus put on his relationship with Russia. Trump now says he thinks Russia tried to influence the election in his favor, but he doesn't think that's a bad thing. We'll have a recap.

GLOBETROTTERS IN EVANSVILLE: The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will perform at the Ford Center tonight. After the game, the players will be available for autographs and photos. We'll have the details.

