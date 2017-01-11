Lady Oaks win 6th straight

The Lady Oaks won their sixth straight game tonight, defeating the Saints of Central Christian College of the Bible 103-45.

Alicia Wilson had her third tripe-double of the year, scoring 16 points, while pulling down a game high 10 rebounds and leading the game with 10 assists. Maddison Ubelhor was the leading scorer in the game, shooting 13-20 from the field on her way to a 32 point effort. Chelsea Jellison added 18, followed by 12 from Kelsey Pilant. Aricka Prentice chipped in with 11, while Rashawnda Shamell added 10.

The Saints had just one player reach double figures, as Katelynn Frazier came off the bench to post 15 points on 4-17 shooting.

For the game, OCU shot 43-88 (48.9%) from the field, including 11-24 (45.8%) from beyond the arc. The Saints connected on 14-45 (31.1%) of their shot attempts, making 4-15 (26.7%) from long range. The Oaks went 6-9 (66.7%) from the foul line, compared to 13-22 (59.1%) for CCCB.

The Oaks held a 55-24 rebounding advantage, thanks to a 26-5 lead on the offensive boards. OCU handed out 29 assists, compared to just 6 for their guests, while winning the turnover battle 26-11.

OCU will take their six game win streak into their Saturday matchup against Morthland College, tipping off at 1:00 pm in the Johnson Center.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Sports Information Department