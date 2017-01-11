Sandifar earns his 500th career win at Oakland City

The Mighty Oaks rode their starters the entire 40 minutes, holding on to win 74-58 over the Saints of Central Christian College of the Bible. The victory gave OCU Head Coach Dr. Mike Sandifar his 500th career victory at the helm of the Mighty Oaks.

Andrew Scott led all scorers in the game, going 12-19 from the field, on his way to 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Addison Wagler added 18 counters, followed by 15 from Matt Lucas. Joe Hinton chipped in with 10, while handing out a game high five assists, while Logan Worthington notched just one point, but hauled in a game high 14 missed shots.

The Saints were led in scoring by DuJuan Henderson, who went 10-21 from the field, scoring 25 points. Henderson was the only CCCB player to reach double figures in any category.

For the game, OCU shot 31-59 (52.5%) from the field, including 7-22 (31.8%) from beyond the arc. The Saints made 23-56 (41.1%) of their shots, knocking down 3-15 (20.0%) from three point range. The Oaks were 5-8 (62.5%) from the charity stripe, compared to 9-14 (64.3%) for the visitors.

The Oaks held a 39-25 lead in rebounding, including a 9-5 edge on the offensive boards. OCU handed out 14 assists, doubling the effort of CCCB, while winning the turnover battle 12-10.

Next up for the Oaks will be a Saturday matchup against Bluefield State College, in the Johnson Center, with tipoff slated for 3:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Sports Information Department