Vanderburgh County residents upset over persistent problems with - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh County residents upset over persistent problems with railroad crossing

Source: WFIE Source: WFIE
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

" I can walk faster than that train is moving."

Neighbors are fed up with one stretch of railroad track in Vanderburgh County.

They want trains to stop blocking roadways, sometimes for hours.

One woman went to far as to start an online petition to get something done.

The railroad track is on Mill Road just west of Kratzville Road.

Click above to watch the story.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 08:34:39 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 08:34:39 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly