$2.8 million expansion underway at Ohio Co. Middle School

You can't really get "lost in the crowd" at Beaver Dam Elementary School.

At least not with a Principal like Ginger Tichenor.

Someone who knows hundreds of students, yet calls them each by name. She's been at it so long, though, she sometimes accidently calls her students by their parents' names.

To put it plainly, Beaver Dam's fourth, fifth, and sixth grader classes are so big that if nothing changed, there wouldn't be enough room for them by the time they got to Ohio County Middle School.

That's why crews are starting on a 2.8 million dollar school expansion project now. Four new classrooms and a hallway are being added to the back of the school. The lunchroom will also increase in size.

“It is hard for us to say goodbye to the students who are graduating the sixth grade and moving to the middle school. We spend many years building a bond with our students and it's always hard to see them leave,” said Ginger Tichenor, Beaver Dam Elementary School Principal.

Renovations are expected to wrap up this fall.

