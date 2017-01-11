Tri-State students to witness presidential inauguration in person

About 50 students from North Posey High School will be headed to Washington D.C. next week to witness the presidential inauguration in person.

We've learned of several Tri-Staters who will be attending the inauguration, but for many of those students this trip will be extra special.

"It was kind of nice that I got to vote and I get to go see the President be inaugurated and everything, so I thought that was really big," said North Posey senior Rachael Goedde.

Goedde is one of about 50 students from the school who will be in Washington D.C. next week on a really big day.

"I think I'm just excited to see the inauguration.," said Goedde. "I mean, I didn't really care who got the presidency, but I'm really excited to see that.

"They're getting a little more anxious and a little more anxious," said North Posey teacher Brandon Barrett.

Barrett has been planning this trip for about a year.

"A lot of these kids have never, some of them have never even left the Tri-State, so to go to Washington D.C. with a group, they're going to be in for a treat," said Barrett.

The students have been holding fundraisers to help pay for the cost of the trip.

Once they're there, they'll get to see all of the sights including the moment President Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

"We do current events quite often in class and there are a lot of Trump fans in here," said Barrett.

Goedde said she's ready for the three day - two night trip and is looking forward to sharing her memories on social media.

"Gotta make sure my parents get to see it and my siblings," said Goedde.

