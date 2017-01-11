44 jobs will be displaced after Southwire plant closes in Flora

After 40 years of operation, a Southern Illinois plant is closing its doors.

Georgia-based, Southwire, announced it's ending operations at its Flora facility by the end of the first quarter.

City officials tell us the Southwire plant in Flora currently employees 44 people, That's down from over 100 in 2014.

With such a large industrial park, many people drive to Flora from nearby cities, like Fairfield. That community already went through the Ameritex factory closing about 6 months ago.



Kristi, a small business owner, says they weathered the Ameritex closing fairly well, but now that Southwire is out too, she's worried about what's next.

"Now, will we suffer in another year or so, maybe so, because if this is going to start happening there, then our people will have to move to bigger cities and that's where we're going to lose, we're going to lose our residents," says small business owner Kristi Hornung.

But we're learning those employees may not have to look far to find new jobs.

The Flora industrial park employs close to twenty five hundred people. And North American Lighting has recently expanded its plant. They are looking to fill about 40 more positions.

Flora's City Administrator, Randy Bukas, tells us that they knew Southwire was having some problems for the last couple of years because the wire they make is very specific, so there's not as great of a demand. But the news was still a bit of a surprise. Southwire is offering the employees of their closing plants in Flora and Texas, a severance package or the opportunity to bid on positions at their other Southwire plants. However, Randy Bukas says he's hoping to keep everybody in Flora.

"We know that North American Lighting has contacted Southwire's HR department about possibly bringing on some of their employees to work for them, and possibly HELLA Electronics as well," says Bukas. "So we feel very positive that these displaced workers will have an opportunity to stay in Flora."

He also tells us that Southwire has been a corporate sponsor for a lot of their athletic teams and community events and that they will really be missed.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.