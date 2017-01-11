Henderson musician chasing his dream to make it big

He's headed for the bright lights.

We met a local musician about to chase his dream. The Henderson native will travel to the music capital of the world this weekend to audition for a hit NBC show, The Voice.

Josh Thomas is only 23-years-old and without a singing single lesson, his voice can stop you dead in your tracks.

"My parents brought me up in church," Thomas smiled. "My momma can sing, all of us can. I got my singing from God, of course. I started playing drums when I was three," he said. "It started out in church there, too. I was like, mom, I gotta go up there! I gotta go up there!"

At nine-years-old, Thomas got his first drum set. He then started playing the keyboard, just winging it and playing it by ear.

Just like that, his passion for music took off.

"It is my life," Thomas said. "My mom-she's been a really big part, and my dad as well...and my whole family."

A family that is normally full of energy and laughter is totally silent when Thomas performs.

"I'm extremely proud of Josh, I'm very proud of him." Teresa Thompson said of her son.

Thomas has a big following on social media. His public Facebook page has over 200 likes and 20,000 shares. He tells us he's doing it for the city of Henderson.

Hoping to make it big, no matter how many times he has to try.

"Whether it's writing first or it's covers, then getting to writing and meeting different people," Thomas explained, "if The Voice can be that step for me, I'll take that. If not, then I'll keep pushing. There's no stopping me at all."

Thomas tries out for The Voice in Nashville on Saturday.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.