Warrick Co. fighting drug epidemic, hires new drug attorney

Warrick Ccounty wants to stay ahead of the drug and opioid problem plaguing our state so the county has hired a new drug attorney.

Thanks to a grant, the ounty is able to fill the position. The new attorney will work in all three courts as well as the drug treatment courts, meaning they will deal specifically with only drug cases.

It's a grant the county expects to have for at least three years.

"We want to make sure that the people that need the treatment get the treatment," Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry said. "But, we also want to cut the head of the snake off, we want to make sure that those that are bringing this stuff into our community are being dealt with in the manner in which they need to be," Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry said.

The attorney's duties start on February 1.

