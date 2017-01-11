Owensboro middle schools sending surveys

The Owensboro School system wants to hear what parents think about its plan to separate the two middle schools.

The school put together a survey, which you can find here.

The new change won't impact the students. It just creates two separate boards for each school so they can make decisions on curriculum and funding for their own building

"I think it's always a good idea even beyond the separation of the schools, it's always important to have stakeholder input so that we know what they are wanting. It makes it much more effective for the schools," Cheri Smith, Principal of Owensboro Middle School North says.

The survey responses will be kept anonymous. You have until Tuesday, January 17 to fill it out.

