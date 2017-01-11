104k approved to revamp courtroom in historic building

From top to bottom, Judge Rob Krieg's courtroom is about to get an overhaul. And it's not just for the looks. Krieg says - it's about security for starters.

"We're gonna make it where prisoners and the public have as little contact as possible. The way it is right now, they're brushing up against each other almost," says Judge Krieg.

In looking at what they can do with the space they have, Krieg says architects came up with a plan.

The small courtroom will shift 90 degrees, giving the judge a better view of the room and the hallway. Prisoners will enter through a separate door.

County Commissioners approved $104,000 for the work. The money comes out of the county's cumulative building fund.

The revamp will also make the courtroom ADA compliant. This involves making tables easily accessible for people in wheelchairs.

"We're fixing other things. From the wiring to whatever it might be. Making it all compatible for with our new video system we have to do arraignments. All first and foremost with the goal in mind to make it safer and convenient for the public, attorneys and whoever else might be using the courtroom." Says Judge Krieg.

Construction should start in March and last a few weeks. During that time, Superior court appearances will be moved to another room.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.