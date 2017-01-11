Alarm system saves Owensboro family's new home

An Owensboro family is thankful for their alarm system, not because it alerted them to an intruder, but to a fire.

"I would have never in a million years thought about stain sitting and spontaneous combustion," homeowner Trina Pryor says.

The Pryor family has been living in a camper waiting until the day renovations at their new home are complete and they can finally move in. You can imagine how terrified they were when they got the call that there was a fire in their new home but that move in day will stay the same thanks to their alarm system.

When they got the call their first thought was an electrical problem, but this fire started in a way they would never have guessed.

"We've been renovating this home and we are refinishing the hardware floors and we left a tray of stain back here by the front door," Pryor says.

That stain spontaneously combusted starting a small fire on a rug in the home. The family wasn't home, but they had just installed a security system the week before.

"They did come over the intercom and ask if everything was okay. Since no one was living here and no one answered, they then dispatched 911 and the fire department was immediately alerted and came," Pryor says.

The fire caused little damage thanks to that alarm system getting fire officials on the scene quickly. Fire officials say these fires caused by stain are more common than most think.

"Every year we have a number of fires as a result of spontaneous combustion most often associated with someone staining a floor or staining some wood working and leaving those rags piled up in an area where they actually chemically react or breakdown," Battalion Chief Steve Leonard says.

As for the Pryors, they are just glad they took a little extra time and money and invested in the alarm system.

"I can't even explain..I will always have an alarm system from now on. It's just so worth it to me," Pryor says.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.