EVSC gets C grade for second year in a row

The Indiana State Board of Education released school district grades today.

The EVSC got a C for the second year in a row.

Catherine Minihan, the Associate Superintendent for Strategy and Accountability says they aren't disappointed with the results but aren't satisfied either.

Last year, they had a C grade as well but Minihan says this was the first year for a new accountability system. She says the old system was much easier, so this shows growth.

According to Minihan, the new model also focuses more on each student's growth which they believe is a huge victory.

However, she pointed out one piece missing with this new system.

The one part I would say isn't 100 percent a reflection of our performance of our schools is that while the state has added multiple measures for our high school students, so something other than test scores, we haven't done that for elementary and middle," says Minihan.

Minihan tells me this grade will not affect any funding or programs for EVSC schools.

She says looking into 2017, they are focusing most on what's going on inside the classrooms, and are working to really improve classroom instruction.

Grades were also released for other Indiana school districts.

