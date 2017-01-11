Huntingburg Airport extension plans on hold

Nearly $10-million in federal funding is on hold for expansion plans at a Tri-State airport.

The Huntingburg Airport's runway extension project has been in the works for two years, but they'll have to wait a little longer to build.

Airport Manager Travis McQueen tells us the plans include extending the runway by 500-feet and widening it by 25-feet.

McQueen says this expansion allows pilots to fly further and use less fuel when taking off. He expects the funds to come in next year.

