ISP: Pike Co. road reopens after log truck accident

A Pike County road has reopened after troopers reported a log truck overturned.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the log truck overturned on S.R. 56, blocking the road near S.R. 257.

Drivers told 14 News that traffic was backed up at least a mile. Troopers said the truck driver was not hurt and the road has reopened.

