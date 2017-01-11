ISP: Pike Co. road reopens after log truck accident - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

ISP: Pike Co. road reopens after log truck accident

(Ken Moore) (Ken Moore)
PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Pike County road has reopened after troopers reported a log truck overturned.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the log truck overturned on S.R. 56, blocking the road near S.R. 257.  

Drivers told 14 News that traffic was backed up at least a mile.  Troopers said the truck driver was not hurt and the road has reopened.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly