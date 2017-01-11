Five arrested in Owensboro meth bust

Vincent McCarter (Left) and Tammy Butterworth (Right) Source: Daviess Co. Jail

Lawrence Yonts (Left) and Nicholas McCosh (Right)

Five people have been arrested after Owensboro Police say they found more than $50,000 worth of crystal meth.

Lawrence Yonts, Nicholas McCosh,Tammy Butterworth, Vincent McCarter, and Thomas Burden are all charged with trafficking.

Burden is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police say, after months of investigating, they served search warrants at a garage on Alexander Street.

Officers say they found two loaded hand guns, a large amount of crystal meth, marijuana, and pills.

"Seeing a case like this come to fruition shows the public we are out there constantly working to resolve these issues here in Owensboro," said Officer Michael Hathaway.

"Any of these tips that are called in, whether its the police department directly or the crime stoppers, are being being looked at. Again we ask the community to keep those tips coming."

The suspects are all in the Daviess County Jail on bonds ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 cash.

