Trees coming down in Princeton

A group of kids heard about a neighborhood dog getting hit by a car Friday morning, so they decided to open a lemonade stand to help pay for the vet bill.More >>
A group of kids heard about a neighborhood dog getting hit by a car Friday morning, so they decided to open a lemonade stand to help pay for the vet bill.More >>
Crossroads Christian Church announced it's closing it's longtime child care center. A note was sent home with kids Thursday informing parents of the closure.More >>
Crossroads Christian Church announced it's closing it's longtime child care center. A note was sent home with kids Thursday informing parents of the closure.More >>
Indiana House Bill 1024 would allow School Corporations and Charter Schools to include classes on religion in their curriculum. But they must be neutral and can't promote or favor one religion over another.More >>
Indiana House Bill 1024 would allow School Corporations and Charter Schools to include classes on religion in their curriculum. But they must be neutral and can't promote or favor one religion over another.More >>
Some Daviess County High School Students are in the running for a $100,000 scholarship through the Lt. Governor's Entrepreneurial Challenge.More >>
Some Daviess County High School Students are in the running for a $100,000 scholarship through the Lt. Governor's Entrepreneurial Challenge.More >>
City officials unveiled its first proposal for the 2017-18 budget, which included increases and cuts.More >>
City officials unveiled its first proposal for the 2017-18 budget, which included increases and cuts.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Officials say a young boy died after his head was stuck between a wall and a table at a rotating restaurant in Atlanta.More >>
Officials say a young boy died after his head was stuck between a wall and a table at a rotating restaurant in Atlanta.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.More >>
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>