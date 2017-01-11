Trees coming down in Princeton - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Trees coming down in Princeton

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

Big, broken tree limbs in front of some Gibson County homes will soon be a thing of the past.

That's if crews in one Tri-State city have anything to say about it.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly