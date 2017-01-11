Report: Meth found inside Evansville man during strip search

An Evansville man was jailed after police say they found a baggie of meth inside him during a strip search.

Police say 24-year-old Desmonz Fullilove was a passenger in a vehicle they pulled over for having false license plates.

Officers say Fullilove lied about his age and told them he was from Detroit. When he told police his name admitted his real age, they learned he had a felony warrant for dealing cocaine.

He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center for the warrant. We're told sheriff's deputies found a baggie of meth inside him during a strip search.

According to the police report, Fullilove told them he didn't say anything about the drugs because he "doesn't tell on himself."

He is charged with possession of meth, trafficking with an inmate, and dealing cocaine.

