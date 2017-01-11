Voice winner added to Blake Shelton show in Evansville

Country star and Voice coach, Blake Shelton, has added Sundance Head to his "Doing it to Country Songs Tour."

The tour will make a stop at the Ford Center in Evansville on March 16. Tickets went on sale last month.

Head is the most recent winner of The Voice, and was member of "Team Blake."

“I’m just elated and really excited about being able to perform with a great entertainer and learn something from him while I’m on the road. It’s going to be the most fun thing I’ve ever done,” said Head.

Season 2 contestant, RaeLynn, is also in the lineup.

Season 12 of The Voice starts in February. It airs on 14 WFIE.

