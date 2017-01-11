EVSC unveils new mobile app for families

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has unveiled a new mobile app.

According to school officials, the app will provide families an easier and quicker way to keep up-to-date on what's happening in the EVSC.

Families may select their specific schools in order to receive school news and events.

The app also includes school breakfast and lunch menus, bus information, volunteer opportunities and job openings. There is also a contact section as well as links to EVSC's Parent Access and athletics.

"Through a recent study, we found that more than 60 percent of our families utilize mobile phones to access the Internet," said EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg. "Because of that high number, we wanted to ensure our families could quickly and easily obtain the information they need in order for them to be involved and engaged in their student's education."

The app is available for Android and iPhone users. Just search "EVSC" in the app store.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.