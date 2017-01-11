Southwire closing Flora, IL manufacturing facility

Southwire has announced that it will close the operations at its Flora, IL manufacturing facility.

Full plant operation will subside in the first quarter of 2017, and the facility will continue to operate at a limited capacity until the fourth quarter.

The Flora city administrator says 44 people are currently employed at the facility.

“The Southwire Flora Plant has been in existence since 1974 and has provided foundational support for the company’s success in the bare overhead transmission market for many years. This decision is not a reflection on the people, the quality or the performance of the facility, nor is it one we take lightly,” said Charlie Murrah, president of Southwire’s Power Systems & Solutions Group.

“As our market conditions change, we must ensure we are properly aligned to make the best use of our facilities. Bare overhead transmission is a core product for our utility business, and these changes ensure we are able to meet the needs of our customers for the long term.”

Georgia-based Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, utility products, OEM wire products and engineered products.

