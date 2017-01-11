Jasper man charged with rape - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper man charged with rape

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Jordan Argenziano (Source: Dubois Co. Jail) Jordan Argenziano (Source: Dubois Co. Jail)

A Jasper man is facing two rape charges and two sexual battery charges. 

Police say Jordan Argenziano, 22, was arrested at his apartment on Jackson Street.

They say the victim came forward on January 5th. 

Argenziano is being held in the Dubois County jail on a  $15,000 cash bond. 

There is a no contact order with the victim.

Argenziano is due back in court on January 30th. 

