Jasper man charged with rape

Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...