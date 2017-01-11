Police need your help to identify armed robbery suspect

Evansville police need your help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

[PREVIOUS: EPD searching for convenience store robbery suspect]

According to police, on December 29, around 7:30 a.m., a man went into The Right Stuff convenience store in the 1300 block of N. Fulton Ave. and showed a knife while demanding money.

The man then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information suspect is asked to call EPD or WeTip 1-800-78-CRIME.

