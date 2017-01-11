Teen charged in connection with threats against Central HS

An arrest has been made in connection with threats towards Central High School.

According to a police affidavit, 18-year-old Zachary Morgan is accused of sending threatening emails regarding the school to the Vanderburgh County We-Tip Line on Monday.

Police were able to determine that the emails came from Morgan's G-mail account and brought him in Tuesday afternoon for questioning.

The affidavit says Morgan admitted to sending the emails but wasn't able to explain why he did it.

Morgan was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with intimidation and false reporting. He was released Wednesday.

