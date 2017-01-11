Road closed due to large sinkhole - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Road closed due to large sinkhole

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A road in Evansville has been closed due to the formation of a large sinkhole.

It happened Wednesday morning on E. Franklin St. near Linwood Ave.

We're told the road will be closed until the sinkhole is fixed.

