Road closed due to large sinkhole

A road in Evansville has been closed due to the formation of a large sinkhole.

It happened Wednesday morning on E. Franklin St. near Linwood Ave.

A large sinkhole has opened up on E. Franklin St. near Linwood Ave. Road is closed until the sinkhole is fixed. pic.twitter.com/pfXdOdcI6I — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) January 11, 2017

We're told the road will be closed until the sinkhole is fixed.

