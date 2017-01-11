Road closed due to large sinkhole

A road in Evansville has been closed due to the formation of a large sinkhole.
It happened Wednesday morning on E. Franklin St. near Linwood Ave.
A large sinkhole has opened up on E. Franklin St. near Linwood Ave. Road is closed until the sinkhole is fixed. pic.twitter.com/pfXdOdcI6I— Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) January 11, 2017
We're told the road will be closed until the sinkhole is fixed.
Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Indiana University has announced they will start providing paid parental leave for full time staff.More >>
Indiana University has announced they will start providing paid parental leave for full time staff.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, the two-vehicle wreck happened Friday morning around 5:30 on State Road 64 near County Road 850 West.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, the two-vehicle wreck happened Friday morning around 5:30 on State Road 64 near County Road 850 West.More >>
The deadline to file your taxes is quickly approaching. You've got an extra day thanks to a federal holiday, but Tuesday, April 18 is the absolute last day to file.More >>
The deadline to file your taxes is quickly approaching. You've got an extra day thanks to a federal holiday, but Tuesday, April 18 is the absolute last day to file.More >>
Crossroads Christian Church announced it's closing it's longtime child care center. A note was sent home with kids Thursday informing parents of the closure.More >>
Crossroads Christian Church announced it's closing it's longtime child care center. A note was sent home with kids Thursday informing parents of the closure.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says he wants to form a study committee to tackle problems at the jail.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says he wants to form a study committee to tackle problems at the jail.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.More >>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>