Crews able to save home after furnace goes up in flames

Crews were able to keep a fire contained to the furnace in an east side home.

It happened just before 1:30 Wednesday morning on Boeke Road near Vogel in Evansville.

They say there was smoke in the house, but nothing was damaged.

Everyone got out safely.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.