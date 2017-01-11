Evansville house fire may have been intentionally set

An early morning house fire in Evansville may have intentionally set, according to investigators.

Fire investigator says this fire does seem suspicious and is possibly arson. @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) January 11, 2017

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Tennessee and Heidelbach, not far from Garvin Park.

The house is believed to have been vacant. The electric and gas meter were pulled but the district fire chief was not sure if either were actually in service.

The chief tells us the fire is believed to have started in the upstairs area of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire investigator says there are no witnesses so he won't know for sure whether this fire was intentionally set or not. @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) January 11, 2017

No one was inside and no firefighters were hurt.

