Proposed bill in Indiana would require coroners to track overdose deaths, relay data to state authorities

"At least we realize someone up north in Indianapolis realizes there's a problem."

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 26 people died from a heroin overdose in 2016.

From 2015 to 2016, Lockyear says the heroin overdose deaths in Vanderburgh County more than quadrupled.

The new bill heading through the Indiana Statehouse would require all coroner to track overdose deaths, and use that data to report to state officials.

Tracking that data is something Lockyear already does, but he knows the problem isn't slowing down.

"I didn't think we were going to hit that high. I was really hoping that we would get a control on this and get a handle on it. But it doesn't seemed to have slowed down. I'm really concerned it's going to get worse."

