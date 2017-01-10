Hopkins Co. baby dies in rollover car crash, community uniting for family

A heartbreaking story from Madisonville, Kentucky.

A baby girl, strapped in her carrier, died in a rollover crash in Ohio.

That crash happened Sunday morning on a narrow road outside Columbus, Ohio.

"The curve came up and I didn't know it," explained Bailey Britt, Raylee's mother.

"When I swerved, I tried to get it back. I hit the tree and the car flipped," said Britt.

According to authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Britt's 11-month-old daughter, Raylee, was "secured in a rear facing child safety seat that was not latched properly".

The impact was too much for 11-month-old Raylee, and she didn't make it.

"I latched it in, and we heard the click. But the impact was so bad from hitting the tree, it was to the side," explained Britt.

"She would always just wave at you, she was just really bubbly, and had a great personality."

Click here to visit the fundraising site set up for the family and Raylee's funeral expenses.

The fund has already eclipsed $5,000 in less than 48 hours.

There's also a meal train that's been set up for the family.

In one day, the fundraising website for the family (--) has already eclipsed five thousand dollars.

" She was amazing, she really was."

Authorities in Ohio say they're still investigating the accident.

Raylee's mother said she's so thankful for the unwavering support from the community.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.



