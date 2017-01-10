String of robberies near Haynie's Corner leave neighbors feeling uneasy

A string of robberies, all of which occurred in the past five weeks, has neighbors in the Haynie's Corner area are on high alert.

We counted five robberies reported to police in the area over the last month alone. In the police reports, 14 News obtained, all five cases involved the theft of wallets from people.

In two of the reports, the suspected thief was armed with a gun.

Mulberry Street resident Todd Glahn tells us he doesn't leave his home after 10 at night anymore.

"I know there's a lot more progress going on and a lot more people moving in downtown, a lot more young people have moved in, but there's still that fraction, that you know, you just don't feel safe," Glahn explained. "I just don't see the police coming around like they should. Especially between Main Street and Haynie's Corner where a lot of people walk down the street."

EPD's Sergeant Jason Cullum tells us it has increased patrol around the area.

We are told no arrests have been made in connection to the robberies and EPD is still investigating.

