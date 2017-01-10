String of robberies near Haynie's Corner leave neighbors feeling uneasy

Crossroads Christian Church announced it's closing it's longtime child care center. A note was sent home with kids Thursday informing parents of the closure.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says he wants to form a study committee to tackle problems at the jail.More >>
We've learned Cathy Murray collected another reward in the case.More >>
We have new information on what authorities found and seized from the home where Aleah Beckerle's remains were found.More >>
A warning from city officials. Do not enter abandoned houses.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
