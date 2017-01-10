ITT Tech students want their debt forgiven

Former ITT tech students are pushing to have their school debt forgiven.

Last week, five former students filed a 109-page complaint. They say that ITT students are the true creditors of ITT. They're seeking recognition as creditors, asking the debt they owe the school to be forgiven. They say that ITT deliberately and severely under-invested in resources needed to deliver on their promises, leaving students with expensive but worthless credentials.

"I don't feel like I should have to pay for it. I didn't get an education," says former student Wendi Myers. "Employers don't take it seriously and in my field what I've learned when I applied for jobs is people would tell me, 'Oh you went to ITT tech, don't they take anybody who can pay for that?'"

And she says, they even went so far as to force her to change her exit interview rating so that the school would look better.

On her exit interview, she was asked how much of her schooling applied to her job, she answered with a zero, and she says school administrators refused to accept her survey.

"I mean, they wouldn't accept it, they just wouldn't accept it," says Myers. "They gave it back to me and said here, we can't take this with a zero rating, it looks bad for us, can you redo it. So I put a two on there and gave it to her. She wasn't happy with it but she accepted it. And in my head, I'm thinking if they're doing this with me, how many people are they doing this for."

They say that in the last 10 years alone, ITT took in over $11 billion in revenue and has created $7.3 billion in student loan debt.

