$700k approved for road project in Gibson Co.

Almost $700,000 will be spent to expand a heavily-traveled road outside the Toyota Boshuku plant.

County Road 150, which sits just north of the property along Highway 41 in Princeton.

And when that expansion happens, County Officials believe the traffic flow will be one of the several things that will improve in this area. Gibson County Commissioner, Alan Douglas says the traffic on County Road 150, outside the Toyota Boshuku plant, can be heavy at times.

Protecting workers crossing the road in front of semis was just one of the things that pushed county officials to move forward with a project to lengthen the road. That would also allow better access for those trucks, clearing up some of the congestion at the main entrance.

Earlier this week, County Officials approved $685,000 in TIF Funds for the project.

"There are certain guidelines through the TIF that have to be followed," County Commissioner Douglas explained. "And we feel like we have done a good job at doing so. Through the Commissioners and Redevelopment. The bottom line is to make everything safer, flow better and help the company expand and grow."

Work is expected to begin on this project in spring of 2017.

