EPD Body Cam Footage Submission Changes

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office will be writing fewer requests for police body cam footage.

A new policy means Evansville Police will now provide the prosecutor's office with all relevant body camera footage before filing formal charges in felony cases.

Sargent Jason Cullum with EPD says that body cam video will help ensure prosecutors have the information they need when making decisions about filing charges. He says the process is simple and shouldn't be much extra work for officers.

They will submit the video at the same time they're at the jail filing paperwork on the case.

There is even a dedicated computer at the jail for officers to plug in and upload body cam video.

Sargent Cullum says not every officer has to submit body cam footage, just the arresting officer.

"With body cameras, things are constantly evolving, and this is just another instance of that," said Cullum. "We're really BETA testing body cameras as a whole, we were one of the first large agencies in the Midwest to utilize them on a department-wide basis and we are going through that process of learning what are the best policies and practices, and this is just another step in that."

Cullum says there will still be written requests for misdemeanor arrests and for videos from felony arrests where officers were on scene but were not the arresting officer.

