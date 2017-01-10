Man, woman charged in connection with infant's death plead not guilty

Pleas of not guilty were given on Tuesday from two people charged in connection with a baby's death.

The baby's mother, Jailynna Lord and Joseph Scott Overfield were indicted by a grand jury last week.

Tuesday marked the first court appearances for Overfield and Lord, since being indicted on criminal abuse charges.

Police say, Lord's five-month-old son was found dead at a home on Spring Garden Road in August. Lord told police her child was asleep when her boyfriend, Scott Overfield, sat on the baby.

Authorities say Lord never took her child to a doctor, despite being a registered nurse, and her son died two months later. An autopsy revealed the baby, Jordyn, suffered multiple broken bones.

Lord remains behind bars, her mother tells us, she is refusing to bond her daughter out.

Overfield had bonded out, but on Tuesday, the judge issued him a new $100,000 bond. He was allowed to pay 10% of that bond to bond out again. And the judge issued Lord a $50,000 bond.

Overfield and Lord have been ordered to have no contact with minors. The pair's pre-trial is set for January 27, 2017.

