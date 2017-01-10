Youth United helping kids feel at home with custom bookcases

12 bright red bookcases were completed on Tuesday, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Evansville's high school group, Youth United.

The high school students spent six hours sanding, painting, and assembling the bookcases for the children of Habitat's homeowners. They will be presented to Habitat's homeowner children during home dedications over the next few weeks.

Each bookcase will have the child's name inscribed on a nameplate.

"They come into their new home and usually, they'll go straight to the bookcase, they can see it has their name on it, and they are at home," said Mariah Bradley, Youth United Coordinator. "The last dedication we had, there were two girls and they went to straight to the bookshelf, laid on the floor, were reading their books, and you could just tell that they truly felt like they were at home."

Two families are expected to receive their bookcases in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.