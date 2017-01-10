Wind causes power outages in the Tri-State - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Wind causes power outages in the Tri-State

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Strong winds are causing power problems around the Tri-State.

Meteorologist Eric Garlick says winds could gust up to 50 mph Tuesday.

He also tweeted this picture of what the wind did to a large tree and some power lines in Henderson:

You can keep track of Vectren's power outage map here.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly