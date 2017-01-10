Wind causes power outages in the Tri-State

Strong winds are causing power problems around the Tri-State.

Meteorologist Eric Garlick says winds could gust up to 50 mph Tuesday.

Wind advisory until 6:00 pm. Winds gusting to 50 mph. Reports of down power lines and customers without power in NW evansville. @14News pic.twitter.com/3VNzHNCvXT — Eric Garlick (@Eric14news) January 10, 2017

He also tweeted this picture of what the wind did to a large tree and some power lines in Henderson:

Winds knocked down a tree and power lines on center street in Henderson. @14News pic.twitter.com/xg6WM8nixO — Eric Garlick (@Eric14news) January 10, 2017

You can keep track of Vectren's power outage map here.

