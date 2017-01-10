Crews fight house fire at Daviess/McLean Co. Line - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews fight house fire at Daviess/McLean Co. Line

MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

Fire crews were called to a home just past the Daviess County line in McLean County.

The fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Highway 431 and Harmons Ferry Road.

Fire officials say the home is badly damaged, but not destroyed. Two people live there, but weren't home at the time. 

Officials say it was caused by a space heater plugged into an extension cord. 

It took at hour for crews to get the fire out. 

