Sen. McConnell speaks on Obamacare repeal

Senator Mitch McConnell delivered remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday regarding Obamacare repeal.

"Every day, Kentuckians are reading headlines that Obamacare is a failure," said McConnell.

"Supporters of Obamacare promised lower costs, but it sent them soaring. They promised families could keep their plans or doctors, but many Kentuckians have seen their options limited. Every year since this law’s passage, a growing number of people in Kentucky and throughout the nation have called for Obamacare’s repeal. A recent poll showed that 8 out of 10 Americans want Obamacare to be significantly changed or replaced," said McConnell.

The Obama administration on Tuesday starkly warned Republicans against a "repeal-and-delay" strategy on Obamacare as it announced that more than 11.5 million Americans have signed up for health insurance coverage on government-run marketplaces this enrollment season — a slight increase from last year.

Administration officials, citing previous third-party analysis, said 30 million people could lose coverage and individual health plan prices could spike dramatically if Republicans voted to repeal key parts of Obamacare but delayed the repeal for several years to give them time to craft a replacement.

