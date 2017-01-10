New KY bill: Felony to have sex with pets, not other animals

Vectren is investigating what led to one of their employees coming into contact with an active electric line.More >>
A detective in southern Indiana might want to take a different route into the police station next time. There's a goose with some beef right in his way.More >>
Henderson County Schools have some big renovations on the way.More >>
There's an update on the McCurdy building in downtown Evansville.More >>
The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum is providing a new boost in energy for nearby businesses without burning any coal. Instead, they'll be using solar.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
