New KY bill: Felony to have sex with pets, not other animals

After Ohio passed legislation making bestiality a felony, Kentucky was one of the remaining states left where it is not criminal to have sex with an animal.

The Courier-Journal reports that House Bill 143 would somehow redeem a bizarre situation. The bill would ban the sexual assault of a pet dog or cat, but it wouldn’t address sex with other animals.

Dee Robinson of Kentucky Citizens Against Animal Abuse and Domestic Violence, who drafted the bill, told the Courier-Journal the omission in part is designed to avoid antagonizing hunters and farmers.

The former have opposed animal welfare bills for fear they could lead to a ban on hunting, while farmers have expressed concern they could be accused of bestiality while artificially inseminating livestock, she said.

A Louisville ordinance makes engaging in sexual acts with an animal a misdemeanor but this stiffer bill would spread a stiffer punishment statewide.

Source: Courier-Journal. All rights reserved.