Henderson pair charged in death of baby plead not guilty

The pair charged in connection with the death of a five-month-old baby have pleaded not guilty.

Joseph Overfield and Jailynna Lord entered the plea at a court hearing Tuesday morning. Last week, Overfield and Lord were indicted by the Grand Jury for criminal abuse.

Police say Lord's infant son was found dead at a home on Spring Garden Road in August.

Lord told police her child was asleep when her boyfriend Scott Overfield sat on the baby. Authorities say Jailynna never took her child to a doctor, and he died two months later.

An autopsy showed the child had fractured bones.

Overfield is being held on $100,000 bond. Lord on $50k bond. Both were also ordered by the judge to not have contact with minors.

A pre-trial hearing is set for January 27.

