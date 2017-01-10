'Substantial amount' of meth found during Wabash Co. drug raid

Two people are facing various drug-related charges after authorities say meth and other drugs were found in a Wabash County home.

According to the sheriff's office, early Tuesday morning, deputies, along with members of the Mt. Carmel Police Department, Southern Illinois Drug task Force and Illinois Police SWAT team served a warrant in the 100 block of W. Oak St. in Allendale.

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Tyce L. Wade and 45-year-old Ruby A. Wade.

During the raid, authorities say they found the Wade's to be in possession of a substantial amount of meth along with other narcotics and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Tyce and Ruby Wade are being held on $500,000 each.

The sheriff's office says the arrests were the result of a two-year investigation into the distribution of meth throughout Wabash and neighboring counties.

