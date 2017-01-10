Report: Evansville apartment damaged in crash involving suspected drunk driver

Evansville police arrested a man accused of driving drunk and crashing into another car.

That car, according to a police report, was pushed into an apartment building on the city's north side.

It happened late Monday night on Millbrook Court.

The report says 34-year-old Brandon Everly initially left the scene, but witnesses directed police to an apartment on the next street. Everly was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for a hit and run.

Police say there was damage to a downspout and a crack in a brick at the apartment building.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.