Suspect caught by K-9 after 'low-speed' chase

A man is in jail after what authorities are calling a "low-speed chase."

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the chase began around 1 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy noticed a truck driving erratically on Diamond Avenue, near St. Joseph Avenue.

When the deputy tried pulling the driver over, he sped away, going through the county and city.

Indiana State Police, Evansville police and sheriff's deputies all worked together during the chase. We've learned a state police cruiser hit the back of an EPD car during the chase, but the damage appears to be minor, and no one was hurt.

Deputies tell us the chase lasted about 25 minutes and was labeled "low-speed" because the suspect's vehicle had a flat tire most of the time after an EPD officers used stop sticks.

The back tire actually came off during the chase, but deputies say the suspect was still able to drive a little farther, dragging the axle against the pavement causing sparks.

The chase finally came to an end at Fourth and Delaware. That's where we're told the driver, identified as 40-year-old Christopher Craig Monks, tried to run. Deputies say Monks got about a half-a-block away before a K-9 caught him.

Monks was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite and then taken to jail.

The sheriff's office says Monks was driving without a license and that may have been a reason why he didn't pull over.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.